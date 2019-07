A man has been charged with burglary in connection with break-ins at retail stores across the north of the county.

Dean Jeffs, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with six counts of burglary other than dwelling, in relation to offences against retail stores in Flitwick, Clapham, Harrold and Bedford between July 2 and July 17.

He has been remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.