Man charged with murder of Bedford man following incident in Luton street

A man from Hatfield has been charged with murder in connection with an incident in Dewsbury Road, Luton, on Monday, November 29.

Karan Soni, 26, of Birchwood Avenue, will attend Luton Crown Court today (Friday).

The victim has been named as 34-year-old Tola Piper from Bedford. He died following a road traffic collision

Police

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Piper and we ask that they are given space and privacy to grieve.

“The investigation is progressing and anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to come forward.”