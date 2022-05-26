Man charged with murder after Kempston man found dead at home

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man from Kempston.

Ferhan Khan, 38, from Great Denham, was charged with murder and a racially aggravated public order offence.

He is to appear at Luton Crown Court in due course.

The police say that they have launched a murder investigation after a 57-year-old was found dead in Massey Close.

Michael Havil, known locally as Micky, was said to have been assaulted outside a convenience shop in Bedford Road, Kempston, on May 13, a day before he was found dead at his home.