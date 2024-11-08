Man charged with murder after Bedford stabbing
The victim, a man in his 20s, died in hospital on Wednesday, following the stabbing in Brereton Road at around 3am on November 5.
Tyreese Kamau, 25, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was arrested and has today (Friday) been charged with murder.
Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this incident.
“We recognise that such events are deeply concerning for the community, and we want to reassure local residents that officers will remain in place at the scene in the coming days as we continue our enquiries.
“We also encourage anyone who believes they may have information that could aid our investigation to come forward and speak to us.”
Kamau has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday).