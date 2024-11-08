File photo of a Bedfordshire Police car

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Bedford in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his 20s, died in hospital on Wednesday, following the stabbing in Brereton Road at around 3am on November 5.

Tyreese Kamau, 25, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was arrested and has today (Friday) been charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this incident.

“We recognise that such events are deeply concerning for the community, and we want to reassure local residents that officers will remain in place at the scene in the coming days as we continue our enquiries.

“We also encourage anyone who believes they may have information that could aid our investigation to come forward and speak to us.”

Kamau has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday).