Man charged with multiple Bedfordshire burglaries after police chase

A police chase led to a man being charged with multiple burglaries - including offences in Bedford.

Officers from different teams across Bedfordshire Police made the arrest on Thursday (December 2) after acting on information from the community.

The suspect, a man in his 20s from Leighton Buzzard, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after a chase on foot with officers.

The man was caught after a police chase

On Saturday (December 4) he was charged with six counts of burglary, in connection to offences in Biggleswade, Bedford, Luton and Stotfold.

Detective Inspector Ali Whitworth said: “Burglary can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on victims, who understandably can be hugely traumatised by someone intruding into their home.

“We want to deal with these issues proactively and target those perpetrating this misery.

“This has been a major collective effort involving our intelligence, community and roads policing teams as well as our dedicated burglary squad, and I want to thank everyone involved.

“The number of burglaries is down here in Bedfordshire and our Operation Maze team has had a number of success stories recently, including charging someone with 33 offences.

“This is work we will continue – so please keep helping us by reporting any information or suspicions.”