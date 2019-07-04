Man charged with kidnapping and robbery in Bedfordshire

A man has been charged with a number of offences including robbery and kidnap.

Anthony Bolden, 55, of no fixed address, has been charged with six offences after a series of incidents in Bedfordshire.



Bolden has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident in Clapham on June 8.



He was charged with assault with intent to rob and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident in Bedford on June 23.



Bolden was also charged with kidnap and possession of a bladed article after an incident which began in Sandy on July 2.



He has been charged with a seventh offence, escaping from lawful custody, in connection to an incident in the Thames Valley Police area on May 30.



Bolden was remanded into custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (July 4) and is due to next appear in court on August 5.