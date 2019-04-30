Man charged with drugs supply offences in Bedfordshire

A man from London has been charged with two counts of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Bedfordshire.

Abdi Alassow, 21, of Pemdevon Road, Croydon, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between 10 January and 28 April.

He was arrested by community officers in Bedford on Sunday on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

Alassow appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) where he was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on 28 May.