Man charged with burglary spanning across three counties including Bedfordshire

A teenager has been charged in connection with burglary offences over three counties.

After a joint operation between Bedfordshire and Essex Police, Patrick Clark, 18, of Harpenden, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in a dwelling, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle theft.

This is in connection to burglaries committed across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex between February 20 and March 24.

Patrick Clark, 18, of Harpenden, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in a dwelling, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle theft