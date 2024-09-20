Man charged with burglary and vehicle theft after police raids in Kempston Hardwick and Great Denham

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been arrested and charged with burglary and vehicle theft after police swooped on addressed in Kempston Hardwick and Great Denham

It follows a burglary in Haynes on July 17 where items including watches, cameras and cash were taken and a Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

Days later, on July 28, a second home near Hitchin was targetted – and the burnt-out car from the Haynes burglary discovered.

One man has now been charged with two counts of burglary and one of theft of a motor vehicle.

The team from Operation Maze – the force’s specialist unit targeting burglary – have been investigating a series of incidents in rural areas of Bedfordshire.

Detective Constable Andy Boston of the Maze team said: “This arrest comes about as part of our wider investigation into rural thefts where isolated houses can be targeted.

“We would always ask residents in our villages to keep their eyes open and report anything suspicious to us.”

You can report online or call 101.