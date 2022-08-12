Man charged with burglary and assaulting an emergency worker in Flitwick

A man has been charged with SEVEN offences, including burglary, assaulting an emergency worker and several driving offences.

Thomas Gilheaney, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary in connection with an incident in Flitwick on Tuesday, August 2, where a car was taken from a residential address.

Following a further incident on Tuesday (August 9) on the A1(M) near Wansford, Cambridgeshire, Gilheaney was also charged with several other offences:

Thomas Gilheaney, 34, of no fixed address, was remanded at court yesterday (Thursday) ahead of a hearing on September 12

Assaulting an emergency worker

Escaping from lawful custody

Driving a motor vehicle dangerously

Failing to stop a motor vehicle

Driving without a licence

Driving without insurance