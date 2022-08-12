Man charged with burglary and assaulting an emergency worker in Flitwick

A man has been charged with SEVEN offences, including burglary, assaulting an emergency worker and several driving offences.
Thomas Gilheaney, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary in connection with an incident in Flitwick on Tuesday, August 2, where a car was taken from a residential address.
Following a further incident on Tuesday (August 9) on the A1(M) near Wansford, Cambridgeshire, Gilheaney was also charged with several other offences:
Assaulting an emergency worker
Escaping from lawful custody
Driving a motor vehicle dangerously
Failing to stop a motor vehicle
Driving without a licence
Driving without insurance
He was remanded at court yesterday (Thursday) ahead of a hearing on September 12.