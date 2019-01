A man from Bedford has been charged after a 26-year-old man was stabbed in Sidney Road, Bedford, on Sunday (13 January).

Gavin Owens, 31, of Sidney Road, was charged on Monday (14 January), with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Police news

He has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at court on 11 February.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries and is recovering.