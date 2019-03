A man has been charged in relation to two burglaries in Bedford.

Martin Baker, 34, of South Brook Court, London Road, Bedford, was charged on Monday (25 March) with one count of burglary dwelling and theft and one count of burglary dwelling with intend to steal in relation to the two incidents on 23 and 24 March 2019.

He appeared at court yesterday (Tuesday) and has been bailed ahead of another appearance at court on 23 May.