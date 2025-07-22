Man charged with attempted murder following Flitwick stabbing

David Butler, aged 60, of The Hawthorns, Flitwick, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Flitwick on Thursday (July 17).

Just before 10.50pm, police were called to The Hawthorns to reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

David Butler, aged 60, of The Hawthorns, Flitwick, was arrested at the scene and charged on Saturday (July 19) with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ court yesterday (Monday), where he was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Luton Crown Court on August 18.