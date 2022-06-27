Man charged with assault following incident at Bedford School

A man from Bedford has been charged in relation to several incidents around Bedford School and the De Parys area of Bedford.

On June 11, a member of staff was spat at and threatened after a man entered the school site.

Terrance Rydquist, 47, of Foster Hill Road, Bedford, was charged with assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Terrance Rydquist, of Bedford, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was bailed ahead of a future court hearing

He was also charged with stalking in relation to a separate series of incidents between June 9 and 14 in De Parys Avenue, Bedford.