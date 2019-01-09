Man charged with arson in Kempston and Bromham

A 42-year-old man has been charged with arson following three separate incidents in Kempston and Bromham that happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Alex Gentry, of no fixed address, was charged today (Wednesday) with two counts of arson and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

The incidents occurred at a barn in Wood End Lane, Kempston, a property in Green End Road, Kempston, and a car storage yard in Great Ouse Way, Bromham.

Gentry has been remanded in custody and will appear at Luton Crown Court on February 8.