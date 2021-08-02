Man charged over murder in Carlton near Bedford

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a village near Bedford.

Lukasz Stachura, 39, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, has been charged over the death of Kamil Leszczynski.

The 33-year-old from Wellingborough was found on Thursday, July 1, close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

Stachura was charged with Mr Leszczynski’s murder on Friday evening (July 30). He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 31), where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear in court at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Anyone with further information about the investigation should contact police on 101 or report it online quoting Operation Helianthus.