Man charged over Biggleswade theft

Police have charged a man in relation to two burglaries in Biggleswade and Bedford.

Shaun Burrows, 40, of Clarenden Street, Bedford, was charged with two counts of burglary in relation to the theft of electrical goods from Homebase in Biggleswade on 20 November 2017 and a separate burglary at a house in Dudley Street, Bedford on 26 January.

Officers arrested Burrows as part of Bedfordshire Police’s drive to tackle burglary and robbery crime, called Operation Maze.

He has been remanded in custody pending a future court appearance.