Man charged over Bedford stabbing in Queen's Park
The incident happened at the weekend
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:20 pm
A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Bedford this weekend.
Naseem Khan, 25, of Chestnut Avenue, Bedford, was arrested in connection to the incident at an address in Cromwell Road in Queens Park on Saturday (November 13).
He has subsequently been charged with wounding with intent.
He has been bailed with conditions ahead of his next court appearance in December.
Community officers are continuing to carry out patrols in the area to provide reassurance, including activities as part of a national police week of action to tackle knife crime.