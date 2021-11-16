Man charged over Bedford stabbing in Queen's Park

A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Bedford this weekend.

Naseem Khan, 25, of Chestnut Avenue, Bedford, was arrested in connection to the incident at an address in Cromwell Road in Queens Park on Saturday (November 13).

He has subsequently been charged with wounding with intent.

He has been bailed with conditions ahead of his next court appearance in December.