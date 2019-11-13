Man charged with attempted murder in relation to stabbing in Bedford
A man has been charged in connection with an incident in London Road, Bedford, last Wednesday (6 November), where a man was stabbed.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 9:47 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 9:49 am
Winston Osei, 26, of Lymington Avenue, Wood Green, London, was arrested on Monday and charged today (Tuesday) with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Luton Crown Court on 16 December.