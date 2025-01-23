Man charged after drugs including suspected LSD and magic mushrooms seized at a Bedford property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after drugs and cash were seized as part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on drugs supply networks across the county.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested as part of the investigation, and subsequently charged with nine offences relating to the supply of Class A and B drugs.

He was arrested in Bedford on Monday on suspicion of drug dealing offences as part of an investigation targeting wholesale suppliers of drugs, and those who engage in the supply network for street supply.

A search of a property found large quantities of cannabis, quantities of suspected Class A controlled drugs including LSD, magic mushrooms and MDMA and around £1,600 in cash.

This latest charge is the third in relation to this particular drug line. Last year, as part of this investigation, two men were charged with drug offences, and £20,000 in cash and £32,000 worth of cannabis seized.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated guns and gang team Boson, said: “We know from experience that the organised production of cannabis and drug supply is intrinsically linked to violence, exploitation and a host of other criminal acts, and we are working to crackdown on those involved in these crimes.

“We are taking positive steps in locating those responsible and apprehending those who are operating in our area.

“This week’s arrests and warrants are the latest activity in our drive to disrupt drug dealing networks and stop criminals making money from the illegal drugs trade.

“We continue to ask the community to let us know if they see anything suspicious. It is your information which can help lead to these great results, making communities safer.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report to the police online via their website.

Alternatively, you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.