Man charged after drugs bust in Bedford

A man has been charged with drugs supply offences following a warrant carried out in Bedford.

Dale Williams, 30, of Blaby Road, Wigston, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

This followed a warrant by police at a property in Clapham Road, Bedford on Thursday.

Williams was remanded into custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday), pending a future court date.

Two other men were arrested in connection with Thursday's operation.

A man in his 30s from Bedford has been released under investigation, while a third man, also in his 30s from Bedford, remains in police custody for questioning.