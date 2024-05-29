Man caught with weapons and Class A drugs worth £17k arrested in Bedford's Queen's Park

£17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items were recovered in Queens Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

A drug dealer has been nicked following a six-month police op and tip-offs from the public.

He was nabbed on Monday (May 27) in Queen’s Park and officers seized £17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items.

Police have been carrying out patrols in the area and gathering intelligence on drug dealing and anti-social behaviour for six months. The public have also given officers intel which helped lead to the arrest and charge.

If you want to report any drug dealing or anti-social behaviour in your area, go online or call police on 101.