Man caught with weapons and Class A drugs worth £17k arrested in Bedford's Queen's Park

By Clare Turner
Published 29th May 2024, 16:06 BST
£17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items were recovered in Queens Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)£17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items were recovered in Queens Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
£17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items were recovered in Queens Park, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
A drug dealer has been nicked following a six-month police op and tip-offs from the public.

He was nabbed on Monday (May 27) in Queen’s Park and officers seized £17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items.

Police have been carrying out patrols in the area and gathering intelligence on drug dealing and anti-social behaviour for six months. The public have also given officers intel which helped lead to the arrest and charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you want to report any drug dealing or anti-social behaviour in your area, go online or call police on 101.

In a post on social media, officers said: “This is a perfect example of how continuous reports can help us.”