Man caught with weapons and Class A drugs worth £17k arrested in Bedford's Queen's Park
A drug dealer has been nicked following a six-month police op and tip-offs from the public.
He was nabbed on Monday (May 27) in Queen’s Park and officers seized £17,000 worth of Class A drugs, weapons and stolen items.
Police have been carrying out patrols in the area and gathering intelligence on drug dealing and anti-social behaviour for six months. The public have also given officers intel which helped lead to the arrest and charge.
If you want to report any drug dealing or anti-social behaviour in your area, go online or call police on 101.
In a post on social media, officers said: “This is a perfect example of how continuous reports can help us.”