Man banned from specified roads after drugs arrest outside Bedford church

He dumped drugs, cash and a phone in a nearby bin

St Peter's gardens in Bedford

A man has been nicked for drug dealing at St Peter’s gardens in Bedford.

He was caught on CCTV with operators telling police he had discarded something in the bin.

A search found 22 wraps of Class A drug, a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

In a post on social media, officers said: “He was arrested and has been bailed not to go to certain roads in the town centre whilst CID complete their investigation.”