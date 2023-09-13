News you can trust since 1845
Man banned from specified roads after drugs arrest outside Bedford church

He dumped drugs, cash and a phone in a nearby bin
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
St Peter's gardens in BedfordSt Peter's gardens in Bedford
St Peter's gardens in Bedford

A man has been nicked for drug dealing at St Peter’s gardens in Bedford.

He was caught on CCTV with operators telling police he had discarded something in the bin.

A search found 22 wraps of Class A drug, a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

In a post on social media, officers said: “He was arrested and has been bailed not to go to certain roads in the town centre whilst CID complete their investigation.”

Police have confirmed they, together with CCTV, are keeping eyes on the area.