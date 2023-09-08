Man banned from Bedford town centre for TWO YEARS following complaints from the public
It’s due to alcohol-related anti-social behaviour
A man was today (Friday) banned from the town centre for two years.
The move by police came following a number of reports from the public and businesses regarding alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At Luton Magistrates’ Court today, Jaroslaw Wawrzniak was given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prohibits him from:
Entering a mapped area of Bedford town centre except to see a solicitor, medical professional or to attend a pre-arranged appointment with the council, a charity, probation or any other professional organisation
when within the prohibited area, he must not be in possession of any alcohol or be under the influence of alcohol