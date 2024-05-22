Man attacked with hockey stick in Bedford supermarket car park during fight

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday (May 16) at Sainsbury's car park in Clapham Road, Bedford

A man suffered serious injuries following a fight at Sainsbury’s in Bedford.

He was taken to hospital after being hit with what is believed to be a hockey stick.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

