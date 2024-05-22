Man attacked with hockey stick in Bedford supermarket car park during fight

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:18 BST
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday (May 16) at Sainsbury's car park in Clapham Road, Bedford
A man suffered serious injuries following a fight at Sainsbury’s in Bedford.

He was taken to hospital after being hit with what is believed to be a hockey stick.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Thursday (May 16) at the supermarket car park in Clapham Road.

If you saw the fight or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/26568/24.