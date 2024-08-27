Man attacked in Kempston during violent robbery over bank holiday weekend

A man was attacked and robbed by three men on Monday night (August 26) near the 4-foot 9 bridge in Kempston

A man has been attacked in what police are describing as a violent robbery in Kempston.

The man – who is 23 – was attacked and robbed near the 4-foot 9 bridge in Kempston at around 9pm yesterday (Monday).

Three men – two described as white and one one black – approached the victim, pushing him off his bike before assaulting him. They then threatened him before stealing his keys, wallet, bicycle, and phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, his mother also said all three robbers were carrying knives and wearing balaclavas.

The stolen bike

PC Ewan Colquhoun said: “This incident has left the victim very shaken up and we are keen to catch those responsible as quickly as possible. We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage available.”

Anyone with info about the incident should call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference number 362 of 26 August. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.