Man attacked in Kempston by balaclava gang with knives
The man – who is 23 – was attacked and robbed near the 4-foot 9 bridge in Kempston at around 9pm yesterday (Monday).
Three men – two described as white and one one black – approached the victim, pushing him off his bike before assaulting him. They then threatened him before stealing his keys, wallet, bicycle, and phone.
In a post on social media, his mother also said all three robbers were carrying knives and wearing balaclavas. The police have now just confirmed that.
PC Ewan Colquhoun said: “This incident has left the victim very shaken up and we are keen to catch those responsible as quickly as possible. We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage available.”
Anyone with info about the incident should call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference number 362 of 26 August. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
