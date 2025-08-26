Man arrested with a hammer after mass brawl in Bedford's Lurke Street
The incident between a group of men happened close to Lidl in Lurke Street on Sunday.
One man was reported to have a hammer and another with a knife.
Thanks to CCTV, police were directed to Pinewood House in Howard Street.
In a post on social media, an officer said: “CCTV have informed us that the male with the hammer has gone back into Pinewood House. I felt my local knowledge of the location could be put to good use here.
“I immediately recognised the male who was seen to be in possession of the hammer. I also knew which flat he lived in.
“We attended Pinewood House and took officers to the address. A knock was put in and our suspect opened the door.”
A man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.