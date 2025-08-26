Man arrested with a hammer after mass brawl in Bedford's Lurke Street

A suspect is arrested for possession of an offensive weapon (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

A man has been nicked with a hammer following a fight between a group of men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident between a group of men happened close to Lidl in Lurke Street on Sunday.

One man was reported to have a hammer and another with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to CCTV, police were directed to Pinewood House in Howard Street.

In a post on social media, an officer said: “CCTV have informed us that the male with the hammer has gone back into Pinewood House. I felt my local knowledge of the location could be put to good use here.

“I immediately recognised the male who was seen to be in possession of the hammer. I also knew which flat he lived in.

“We attended Pinewood House and took officers to the address. A knock was put in and our suspect opened the door.”

A man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.