Man arrested with a hammer after mass brawl in Bedford's Lurke Street

By Clare Turner
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
A suspect is arrested for possession of an offensive weapon (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
A man has been nicked with a hammer following a fight between a group of men.

The incident between a group of men happened close to Lidl in Lurke Street on Sunday.

One man was reported to have a hammer and another with a knife.

Thanks to CCTV, police were directed to Pinewood House in Howard Street.

In a post on social media, an officer said: “CCTV have informed us that the male with the hammer has gone back into Pinewood House. I felt my local knowledge of the location could be put to good use here.

“I immediately recognised the male who was seen to be in possession of the hammer. I also knew which flat he lived in.

“We attended Pinewood House and took officers to the address. A knock was put in and our suspect opened the door.”

A man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

