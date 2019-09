A man has been charged with 13 offences following a eleven-day crime spree in Bedford.

James Barlow, 52, of no fixed address, was arrested Wednesday (September 25).

One offences - theft from a shop - is alleged to have occured in June.

The other 12 alleged offences - one theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary, common assault of an emergency worker, and eight counts of vehicle interference - are said to have taken place September 14-25.

Barlow has been remanded into custody.