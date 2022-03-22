Man arrested on the spot for throw over at Bedford Prison
The incident happened on Sunday
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:56 pm
A man has been arrested after being caught red-handed throwing an item over Bedford Prison wall on Sunday (March 20).
According to community officers at Bedfordshire Police, the offender "was arrested there and then".
He was detained as part of a joint operation between police, the prison and council CCTV operators.
It's not known what the prohibited item was but packages containing drugs, mobile phones or pre-paid SIM cards are sometimes thrown over prison walls.