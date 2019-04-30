Man arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs and mobile phones into Bedford Prison

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into Bedford Prison.

The man in his 40s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of bringing a number of List A prohibited articles into a prison.

Police also made two further arrests as a result of patrols around the prison perimeter during the week of action last week.

In all officers carried out more than 12 hours of perimeter patrols throughout the week, including plain clothed deployments.

The operation also involved engagement with local residents living around the prison to address any issues and increase the police’s understanding of the so-called “throwovers” of contraband.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedford community policing team, led last week’s operation.

He said: “Overall, the week has seen some extremely positive results and prevented a large quantity of drugs and mobile phones from entering HMP Bedford.

“In addition to this we developed a number of intelligence leads, arrested several other people and created a large amount of disruption to those seeking to get contraband into the prison.

“We will continue to work closely with the prison and run targeted operations to crackdown on smuggling, improve our understanding of the organised crime that goes on behind bars and protect local residents.”

“Already this year three other people have been arrested on suspicion of bringing prohibited items into HMP Bedford, while three others have also been given prison sentences.

PJ Butler, the governor of HMP Bedford, said: “I am delighted by our continuing collaboration with our wonderful police colleagues.

“This is helping to make HMP Bedford a safer place for all who work and live there, and for our local neighbourhood.

“The prison is also working with our wonderful borough council colleagues and has recently received new modern security technology that is now being deployed.

“The message must surely be clear to those who attempt to get illicit items into the prison. You will be caught and you will end up on the wrong side of the wall.”