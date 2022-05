A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police attended a concern for the welfare of a woman in her 40s at an address in Gold Furlong, Marston Moretaine just after 2.20pm last Tuesday (May 3).

The ambulance service was also called, but the woman had already died.

Police and ambulance were called to an address in Marston Moretaine but the woman had already died

The arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on bail as inquiries continue.