The incident happened last night (Tuesday)

A man was last night (Tuesday) arrested on suspicion of burglary and breaching a closure notice at this Kempston business.

The place had previously been subject to a closure order due to it links to drugs supply.

In a post on social media, police said: “Officers from community and patrol attended a burglary in progress last night. Officers were on the scene within minutes of the phone call being made.”