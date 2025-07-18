Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Flitwick stabbing

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Flitwick last night.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday, July 17 in The Hawthorns.

The suspect remains in police custody for questioning.

A scene guard is in place, and police have warned that this may cause disruption for people travelling through the High Street or heading to the train station – and advised seeking alternative routes where possible and allowing extra time for your journey.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 529 of 17 July.

