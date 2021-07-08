Man arrested in murder investigation after a body was found in Carlton near Bedford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the discovery of a body in a village near Bedford.

Kamil Leszczynski, 33, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, was discovered on Thursday (July 1) at approximately 4.30pm close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

Last night (Wednesday, July 7) officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU) arrested a man in his 40s from Northamptonshire in connection to the incident.

MCU detectives have been carrying out a roadblock on Turvey Road near where Mr Leszczynski was found a week ago

He remains in police custody for questioning.

MCU detectives have been carrying out a roadblock today (Thursday, July 8) on Turvey Road near where Mr Leszczynski was found a week ago.

Detective Superintendent Ian Simmons, from MCU, leading the investigation, said: “Our activity today is trying to trace anyone who may have driven through this area last week, seen anything or captured any footage.

“While we have made an arrest in the case, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information, whether you know Kamil, have knowledge of his whereabouts or movements last week, or if you have any knowledge of the area where his body was found, to get in touch.

Officers searching the scene

“No piece of information is too small. Our murder investigation is going through a painstaking process to establish what happened to Kamil and if you can help in any way, please get in touch.”

If you have any information, call 101 or report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre. Please quote Operation Helianthus.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org