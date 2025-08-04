Man arrested in Bedford charged after break in at RAF Brize Norton

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:25 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 09:42 BST
File photo of police carsplaceholder image
File photo of police cars
A 22-year-old man who was arrested in Bedford has been charged with two offences in a terrorism investigation.

Muhammad Umer Khalid, of no fixed address, was arrested in Bedford on August 1 after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton.

He has now been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for the purposes prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday, August 4).

Around £7million damage was caused to two aircraft in the early hours of Friday, June 20 when activists spray painted the two RAF Voyager planes.

Palestine Action said it was behind the incident.

Four people were charged last month in connection with the incident.

One woman who was arrested remains under investigation on police bail and one man previously arrested, was released without charge.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice