Man arrested in Bedford charged after break in at RAF Brize Norton

File photo of police cars

A 22-year-old man who was arrested in Bedford has been charged with two offences in a terrorism investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muhammad Umer Khalid, of no fixed address, was arrested in Bedford on August 1 after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton.

He has now been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for the purposes prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday, August 4).

Around £7million damage was caused to two aircraft in the early hours of Friday, June 20 when activists spray painted the two RAF Voyager planes.

Palestine Action said it was behind the incident.

Four people were charged last month in connection with the incident.

One woman who was arrested remains under investigation on police bail and one man previously arrested, was released without charge.