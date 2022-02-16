Man arrested in Bedford after large quantity of suspected drugs found in car

Police discovered a large quantity of suspected drugs following a stop and search in Bedford on Sunday evening (February 13).

A man in his 20s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs following a search of a vehicle in Prebend Street.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

The stop and search in Prebend Street (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

A police spokesman said: "All our officers are determined to tackle violence and exploitation by tackling the illegal drugs trade, including our community teams.

"If you have any information about drug dealing you can report it here"