Man arrested in Ampthill after three drug raids
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after three raids in Ampthill.
Officers searched three properties in Westoning and Clophill yesterday (Wednesday) after getting intelligence from the community about illegal drug activity.
Cannabis, cannabis edibles and other paraphernalia were seized during the operation.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
The force said: “Your intelligence is our strength, and it leads to police activity.”