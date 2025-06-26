Man arrested in Ampthill after three drug raids

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 10:33 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after three raids in Ampthill.

Officers searched three properties in Westoning and Clophill yesterday (Wednesday) after getting intelligence from the community about illegal drug activity.

Cannabis, cannabis edibles and other paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The force said: “Your intelligence is our strength, and it leads to police activity.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice