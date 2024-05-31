Man arrested for burglary after police raid house near Bedford train station they'd just secured
It was the property Bedford Today featured on Tuesday just off Ashburnham Road and opposite the train station, synonymous with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.
Police had received fresh intel this morning that a male suspected of burglary had broken into the property.
In a post on social media, officers said: “On the way, we disturbed a rather large group of know drug users and dealers who were rather quick to leave the area. One was detained who was wanted for breach of court order. Arrested and taken to custody.
“We then continued to the property and gained entry via the window and located our burglar inside the address. Detailed and arrested.
“We are now looking at a different method to fully secure the property to prevent him and others gaining access again.”