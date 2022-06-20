Man arrested following fatal collision in Ridgmont

Police are appealing for information about the events leading up to a collision in Ridgmont on Friday which proved fatal.

The incident took place at around 8.30am when a motorcyclist and van were involved in a collision on Cobblers Lane.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was arrested and has been released under investigation while enquiries are carried out.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This incident occurred at a busy time of day in clear conditions, and sadly has resulted in a young man losing his life. Our specially trained officers are supporting his family.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in or near the Ridgmont area, perhaps travelling to work at this time, who saw a black Mercedes van or a silver Triumph Daytona motorcycle prior to the collision to please get in touch.”