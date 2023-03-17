Man arrested after suspected drug deal caught on CCTV in Bedford's Midland Road area

Suspected buyer was ‘very intoxicated’ say police

A suspected drug deal was busted in Bedford after being caught on CCTV.

Bedfordshire Police were alerted to the Midland Road area by CCTV operators who saw two people exchanging small packets and cash.

Police say the ‘buyer’ had already been involved in an incident in the town centre an hour previously and was “very intoxicated”.

Suspected drug dealer is led away by police

The suspected dealer hopped on his bike and pedalled off up Ashburnham Road – but unluckily for him a PCSO was on the scene.

They said: “I then saw two know drug users coming out of The Finches on Ashburnham Road. I walked over and, not far behind, was our suspected drug dealer.”