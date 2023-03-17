News you can trust since 1845
Man arrested after suspected drug deal caught on CCTV in Bedford's Midland Road area

Suspected buyer was ‘very intoxicated’ say police

Laura Hutchinson
Laura Hutchinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT

A suspected drug deal was busted in Bedford after being caught on CCTV.

Bedfordshire Police were alerted to the Midland Road area by CCTV operators who saw two people exchanging small packets and cash.

Police say the ‘buyer’ had already been involved in an incident in the town centre an hour previously and was “very intoxicated”.

Suspected drug dealer is led away by police
The suspected dealer hopped on his bike and pedalled off up Ashburnham Road – but unluckily for him a PCSO was on the scene.

They said: “I then saw two know drug users coming out of The Finches on Ashburnham Road. I walked over and, not far behind, was our suspected drug dealer.”

A search revealed two mobile phones and a large amount of cash – with one man being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and taken back to custody for a strip search.