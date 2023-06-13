News you can trust since 1845
Man arrested after police find "significant amount" of drugs in Bedford's De Parys area

It’s part of a crackdown by police
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

A man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply following a crackdown by police.

As part of the force’s Operation Eve, plain clothes and uniformed officers targeted drug dealers in the De Parys area of Bedford.

Officers went into the wooded area by the park and found three males who made off.

Police's find during the search (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)Police's find during the search (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
After chasing the trio and what police described as “a short altercation”, one of the males was found with “a significant amount of what is suspected to be Class A and B drugs”.