Man arrested after police find "significant amount" of drugs in Bedford's De Parys area

A man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply following a crackdown by police.
As part of the force’s Operation Eve, plain clothes and uniformed officers targeted drug dealers in the De Parys area of Bedford.
Officers went into the wooded area by the park and found three males who made off.
After chasing the trio and what police described as “a short altercation”, one of the males was found with “a significant amount of what is suspected to be Class A and B drugs”.