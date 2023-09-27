News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Man arrested after police find drugs in raids in Bedford and Kempston

“Keep calling us, keep talking to us, we will take action.”
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST
Officers gain entry to a house during a raidOfficers gain entry to a house during a raid
Officers gain entry to a house during a raid

A man has been arrested in Bedford today (September 27) following police raids on houses in a bid to crack down on drugs.

Bedford Community Policing Team used warrants to carry out stings on two houses in Goldington and Kempston. On Facebook, the team said: “Both resulted in Class A drugs being located. One male was arrested under suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and remains in custody.”

After the raids, police made “immediate referrals to housing and Bedford Borough Council”. Bedfordshire Police has made an application to shut down one of the addresses for three months, using a closure order.

One of the officers took to social media with a video showing the raids and the aftermath. He said: “We are so chuffed with our great results today, it’s all down to you and the information you keep providing us with. So thanks very much."