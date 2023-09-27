“Keep calling us, keep talking to us, we will take action.”

Officers gain entry to a house during a raid

A man has been arrested in Bedford today (September 27) following police raids on houses in a bid to crack down on drugs.

Bedford Community Policing Team used warrants to carry out stings on two houses in Goldington and Kempston. On Facebook, the team said: “Both resulted in Class A drugs being located. One male was arrested under suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and remains in custody.”

After the raids, police made “immediate referrals to housing and Bedford Borough Council”. Bedfordshire Police has made an application to shut down one of the addresses for three months, using a closure order.