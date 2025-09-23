Man arrested after live facial recognition vans deployed in Bedford town centre

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:24 BST
Live facial recognition van. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Live facial recognition van. Picture: Beds Police
A man was arrested in Bedford after live facial recognition vans were used in the town centre.

The vans were deployed in the town centre and scanned more than 26,000 faces between 10am and 4pm on Friday (September 19).

Most Popular

One man was arrested after he was found to be wanted for failing to appear in court for fraud offences. Officers spoke with another man to make sure he was not in breach of his court restrictions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of the thousands scanned, there were no false positives recorded by the force.

Sgt Kim Coates, who leads the live facial recognition (LFR) for Bedfordshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to already see the benefits of live facial recognition and how it enhances officers’ efforts to apprehend wanted offenders.

“We know that new approaches can be unnerving for our communities, and we’re committed to supporting the public in understanding the use of LFR.

“As part of Friday's operation, we deployed an additional van to allow residents to see the technology in action and have any queries answered.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice