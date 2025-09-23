Man arrested after live facial recognition vans deployed in Bedford town centre
The vans were deployed in the town centre and scanned more than 26,000 faces between 10am and 4pm on Friday (September 19).
One man was arrested after he was found to be wanted for failing to appear in court for fraud offences. Officers spoke with another man to make sure he was not in breach of his court restrictions.
Of the thousands scanned, there were no false positives recorded by the force.
Sgt Kim Coates, who leads the live facial recognition (LFR) for Bedfordshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to already see the benefits of live facial recognition and how it enhances officers’ efforts to apprehend wanted offenders.
“We know that new approaches can be unnerving for our communities, and we’re committed to supporting the public in understanding the use of LFR.
“As part of Friday's operation, we deployed an additional van to allow residents to see the technology in action and have any queries answered.”