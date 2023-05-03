Man arrested after break out at Yarl's Wood immigration removal centre

Police searching for eight men who escaped from Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre have arrested a man in Warwickshire.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) on suspicion of escaping lawful custody, and is being transported back to Bedfordshire for questioning.

Detectives have said they are confident of making further arrests over the coming days, as law enforcement agencies carry out enquiries across the country.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

It follows disorder at the Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre on Friday night (28 April), when 13 people broke through the centre’s perimeter fence.

Five were detained by Bedfordshire Police, with eight – seven men in their 20s and one in his 30s – remaining on the run.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, leading the policing operation, said: “We are taking this investigation extremely seriously and working with law enforcement agencies across the country to capture and return the escapees.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything in our power to return the men and I expect that we will make further arrests over the coming days.

“I understand that this incident has caused concern among local residents, and I wish to reassure people that there is no risk to the local community as a result of what has happened.

“The immigration removal centre itself is calm and has returned to normal and I know staff there are working hard to prevent any further incidents like this from happening.”