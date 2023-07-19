News you can trust since 1845
Man appears in court after drugs worth £2.5m were found in car at Wixams

He’ll appear in court today (Wednesday)
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

A man in his 40s will appear in Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) after he was found with 25 kilos of Class A drugs, worth £2.5 million.

Officers initially stopped a vehicle on Bedford Road, in Wixams, following a tip-off.

When they searched it, not only did they discover the drugs but an offensive weapon as well.

The seized drugsThe seized drugs
In a post on social media, police said: “Drugs and violence ultimately go hand in hand – we need your help to combat organised crime in Bedfordshire.

"If you see something suspicious, whether this is suspected drug dealing, an unusual increase in people visiting or potential money laundering, let us know.

“This information is fed into police intelligence systems and helps officers build up a picture of organised crime, even if they do not act on the information straight away.”

You can call police on 101 or report it online

Alternatively, report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.