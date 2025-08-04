Man and woman from Bedford charged with murder following fatal stabbing in London

Ben Wazabanga, of Fairfax Road, Bedford, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife. Ronique Belfon, of Morinsbury Road, Bedford, has been charged with murder

Ben Wazabanga, aged 23, of Fairfax Road, Bedford, was charged with murder and possession of a knife today (Monday). He was remanded in custody and will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today.

Ronique Belfon, aged 23 (10.05.2002) of Morinsbury Road, Bedford, was charged with murder today (Monday). She was remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The Met police were called to reports of a man with stab wounds at a residential address in Monson Road, New Cross, at 7.26pm on Saturday (August 2).

Officers responded alongside the London Ambulance Service and medics from London’s Air Ambulance but despite their efforts, Ayowale died at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination took place yesterday (Sunday) and gave a preliminary cause of death as stab wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Ayowale's family and friends at this difficult time."