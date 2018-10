A man and a woman from Kempston have been charged after officers carried out a drugs warrant.

Liam McClean, 21, of Hartwell Drive, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Teresa McClean, 51, of the same address, is facing two charges of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

The warrant was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Liam McClean has been remanded in custody while Teresa McClean has been bailed, pending a future court date.