Man and woman attacked and robbed in Bedford town centre

A man and a woman were robbed in Bedford town centre yesterday (Monday).

At approximately 2.35am the victims were walking down Midland Road, near to Next and WHSmith, when they were approached by two men who assaulted them and stole their money.

One offender is described as approximately 6ft, mixed race and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second offender was also wearing a grey tracksuit. He is described as white and approximately 5ft 3in.

PC Pawel Karpinski said: “This was a nasty unprovoked incident and we’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

"In particular we’d like to speak to any businesses based on Midland Road who may have CCTV that captured the incident or the suspects walking along the road at around the time of the robbery.”