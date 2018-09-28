Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Bedford

A man died from stab wounds at an address in Bedford in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Officers were called shortly after 2am to a report of a man with stab wounds at a flat in St Mary’s Street. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was also found with knife injuries in nearby Cauldwell Street, and received treatment at hospital. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area and are on hand to discuss any queries from local residents. Multiple road closures are in place and severe disruption is expected in the centre of Bedford on Friday morning while investigators review the scene. Access to Bedford College and Bedford Free School is currently restricted.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, investigating, said: “We are working to piece together the events leading up to this incident, which has sadly resulted in a man dying.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry, however any information from members of the public that could help us to establish the facts could be vital.

“I would urge anyone in the area at the time who may have helpful information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or visiting the force’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Woodleigh.

Alternatively, report crime to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.